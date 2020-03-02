The choices were limited and the price was a bit higher, but Kim Dorr and Bob Haley picked out a special electric cart for kids to ride in for use at the Wagoner Community Hospital.
The cart will be used to lessen fears of young patients en route to surgery. By getting to “drive” themselves (with an adult nearby watching) to their procedure, some of the stress of going to surgery is lowered.
The battery operated cart Dorr picked out was no longer in stock, but a much nicer one was, but with a higher price tag.
Dorr figured the cart for the local hospital should be a nice one and paid a little more without hesitation.
The cart was delivered from the Wagoner Walmart by colleagues and the project was completed.
All this started when Dorr and Haley finished second in a NORA Leadership Academy competition last year. The idea was to come up with a plan that helped or promoted your hometown.
Ironically, Dorr and Haley got $500 for second place and were given more money by the third place team to help buy these electric carts.
Their idea was called “Power Wheels for Pediatrics.”
“I came across an article from another state to buy power wheels for kids to ride in style into surgery,” said Dorr of how the idea came to the team. “Being a mom who has a kid going through multiple surgeries, it would have alleviated anxiety before they take him back.”
The purchase and delivery was made on Friday, Feb. 28.