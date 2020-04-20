There is a bit of good news for Wagoner County regarding COVID-19 as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday, April 20. There are no new positive cases or new deaths to report, and two individuals have recovered from the virus.
Wagoner County currently has 108 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 have been declared as recovered. Eight residents have died from the virus.
Over the past week, 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county and four people have lost their lives. Numbers are reported as they are turned in to state health officials by healthcare providers and testing facilities.
Here are the cumulative total numbers reported for Wagoner County each day for the past seven days. Please note that recoveries are now being recorded.
- April 14 – 98 positive cases, 5 deaths (+1);
- April 15 – 102 positive cases (+4), 7 deaths (+2);
- April 16 – 107 positive cases, 7 deaths;
- April 17 – 107 positive cases, 7 deaths;
- April 18 – 108 positive cases, 8 deaths (+1);
- April 19 – 108 positive cases, 8 deaths, 43 recoveries;
- April 20 – 108 positive cases, 8 deaths, 45 recoveries (+2).
Statewide, Oklahoma has 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 143 total deaths. As of April 17, the total cumulative number of negative specimens 32,966.