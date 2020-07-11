Agnes Daota Brassfield-Mashburn Agnes Daota Brassfield-Mashburn, age 76, resident of Wagoner went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at her home in Wagoner, OK surrounded by her family. Agnes was born on October 17, 1943 in Atoka, OK and was the daughter of Calvin Keller and Corabell (Hayes) Jacob. She married Everett Brassfield and he preceded her in death. Agnes then married Jerry Mashburn and he also preceded her in death. She worked at Hilldale Schools in the cafeteria for many years until she retired. She was a member of Wagoner Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, where she loved attending church singings. Agnes enjoyed reading, flowers, casino trips, going on annual trips with her sisters, watching bull riding, and she loved taking care of her grandkids, also known as her babies. She also loved her dogs, Max and Poncho. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Lori Sweeney and husband Tommy of Wagoner, OK; her granddaughter, Dedra Shipman and husband Jerrod of Wagoner, OK; her great grandkids, also known as her babies, Rylee Shipman and Dylan Shipman, both of Wagoner, OK; three sisters, Janell Cochran and husband James of Kansas, OK, Elenor Lamb and husband Butch of Cuero, TX, and Linda Downs and husband Larry of Sand Springs, OK; two brothers, Austin Jacob and wife Jane of Booneville, AR and Nelson Jacob and wife Ann of Preston, OK; three stepchildren, Susan Liederson, Dale Mashburn, and Darren Mashburn; and numerous other extended grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives, and friends. Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, Everett Brassfield and Jerry Mashburn; her parents, Calvin and Corabell Jacob; her cousin that was like her sister, Elizabeth Smithart; and a stepson, Ronnie Brassfield. Viewing for Agnes was from 5:00 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. Services celebrating her life were at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wagoner Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Wagoner, OK with Pastor Lisa Sowers officiating. She was laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Pallbearers were her nephews, Tony Davis, Dusty Downs, Larry Dean Elliott, Steven Elliott, Darren Cochran, and Donnie Cochran. Honorary Pallbearers were her nephews, Chief Downs and Brad Hartsfield. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Agnes Brassfield-Mashburn entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
