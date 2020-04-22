Angeline Bickel Angeline Bickel, age 90, longtime Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020 at her home in Coweta, OK with her daughter at her bedside. Angeline was born July 12, 1929 in Broken Arrow and was the daughter of Lester and Willie (Ledbetter) Cobb. She married the love of her life, Ancil H. Bickel on October 12, 1946 in Tulsa, OK and they were blessed with four children, Dennis, Hugh, Lester, and Willie. Angeline was a devoted homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She worked as a Scrub Technician at Broken Arrow Hospital and Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow for several years. She loved gardening, working in the yard, and spending time outdoors. Angeline loved her family with all her heart and soul. She was a person who loved life and could light up any room with her contagious smile. Angeline is survived by her daughter, Willie West of Broken Arrow, OK; 2 brothers, Stanley Cobb of Ft. Gibson, OK and Noel Cobb and wife Carol of Texas; 5 grandchildren, Tony Sloat and wife Rachael, Jerry D. Bickel and wife Shanna, Hugh Allen Bickel, Natasha Boren, and Amber Soto and husband James; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil H. Bickel; her parents, Lester and Willie Cobb; her sons, Dennis Bickel, Hugh Bickel, and Lester Bickel; her brothers, Leroy Cobb and Jimmy Cobb; and her sister, Ima Jean Smith. A private family graveside service was held for Angeline. She was laid to rest next to her husband, Ancil at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Angeline Bickel entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
