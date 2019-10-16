Tony Kelley Anthony Kevon "Tony" Kelley, age 66, lifelong Coweta resident passed away on Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Tony was born on August 3, 1953 in Coweta, OK and was the son of Carl E. "Bill" and Glenna (Cooper) Kelley. He was raised on the family farm east of Coweta and was a 1971 graduate of Coweta High School. In his earlier years, Tony bailed hay around the Coweta area. He worked around the family farm and was a rancher for most of his life. Tony also did autobody work at his shop near his home. He enjoyed fishing, bailing hay, and watching westerns. He had a big heart and will be greatly missed by everyone. Tony is survived by two sisters, Kathy Cox and husband Tony of Coweta, OK and Denise Kelley of Coweta, OK; three brothers, Tim Kelley and wife Donna of Coweta, OK, Chris Kelley and wife Teresa of Coweta, OK, and William "W.D." Kelley of Coweta, OK; one grandson, Christian Kelley; his nieces and nephews, Logan Cox, Zachary Kelley, Katie Kelley, Ryan Kelley, and KayCee Willison; his great nephew, Lane Willison; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Candace (Hanlon) Kelley; his parents, Bill and Glenna Kelley; his sister, Carla Kelley; and his sister-in-law, Kristin Kelley. A memorial service celebrating Tony's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Tony Kelley entrusted his care, cremation, and service to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.