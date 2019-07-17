Barbara Dell (Rathjens) Wade Barbara Dell (Rathjens) Wade passed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Wagoner, Oklahoma at the age of 84. She was born on July 2, 1935 to her parents, Russell and Irma (Bolen) Rathjens in Apache, Oklahoma. After graduating from Tahlequah High School and from NSU, Barbara went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education with a Major in English and Library Science from UCO. She married the love of her life, Grover Wade, and they spent 52 years together until his passing in 2015. Barbara taught school for over 27 years, she herself wrote poetry and was a published author. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Grover, her parents, Russell and Irma and one son, Daniel Britt'n Wade. She is survived by two sons, Gary Michael "Mike" Wade and wife, Kerri of Coweta, Oklahoma and Robert Russell Wade of Keys, Oklahoma, two daughters, Jo Dell Duncan of Wagoner, Oklahoma and Lauren Brooke Wade of Norman, Oklahoma, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the care of Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.