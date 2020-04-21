Betty W. Ezell Betty W. Ezell from Hulbert, Oklahoma will always be remembered for the love she had for her family especially the grandbabies. She enjoyed gardening and working in the flower beds, her Friday night card games and hitting the slot machines. On December 11, 2002 Betty and Jerry were united in marriage and have shared several wonderful years together. Betty was an amazing wife, mom and grandma making sure that even until the very end that everyone was taken care of. One of her greatest joys in life was being able to raise her granddaughter Kylee. It was in the Spring of March 1943 that Betty was welcomed into the world by her parents Willie Sims and Beatrice Lucille Sims (Thomas) in Paris, Arkansas. From the moment she was able to talk she was known for her great personality and the ability to make others laugh. Betty enjoyed having a good time and had a special way of handling the obstacles that life would throw at her. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Beatrice Sims and one son, William Reed and daughter Terri Renee. Betty leaves behind her husband Jerry of the home. Sons, Jerry Cogburn, Kenny Cogburn and his wife Debbie, Mark Cogburn and Jerry Ezell Jr. and his wife Stacy. Daughters, Donna Dooley, Laura Cobb, Kylee Ezell and Melissa Ezell and husband George, one brother, Billy Sims and his wife Pattie and one sister, Mary Hester and her husband Jim, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service to honor the life of Betty was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. located at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma with Michael Boggs officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
