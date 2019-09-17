William Robert "Bill" Trower William Robert "Bill" Trower, 88, went to be with the angels early Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019. A native of Coweta, Bill was born April 13, 1931 to Mary Lucile Wright Trower and Harry Allen Trower, and was married for 64 years to the late Bobbie Jo Claxton. Bill was a "telephone man". His career spanned from operators and switchboards to satellites and cell phones. Over the years he had his own airplane, owned his own cable TV company in Arizona and a small local greenhouse, along with several other ventures. He was the first City Manager for Coweta, a 32nd Degree Mason, an enthusiastic Lions Club member for over 50 years and belonged to the Church of God of Prophecy, where he worked with the nursing home ministry for several years. He loved planting gardens, fishing, fixing and building things, and visiting with his friends at the Green Parrot Café. Bill lived with Alzheimer's for 18 years, but never lost his sense of humor. He was a resident of The Springs in Muskogee for the last three years. The family would like to thank Complete Hospice and the employees of The Springs for their kind and loving care. He is survived by children Judy Walker and husband Dave of New Orleans LA, Robert Trower and wife Johnnie Ellen of Perryville, AR, and Jill Elliott and husband Robert of Coweta OK. Eight grandchildren lovingly called him PaPa: Rebecca Follmar of Houston TX, Scott Trower of Cabot, AR, Jodi Lee of Little Rock, AR, Jessie West of Oklahoma City, OK, Austin Elliott of Plano TX, Alyson Costner of Spartanburg, SC, Alex Elliott of Coweta OK and Lauren Lucile Walker of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by 13 beloved great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bobbie Jo, and brother Joe Earl Trower. Services celebrating Bill's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:00 PM at the Coweta Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Larry Duncan officiating. Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Coweta Lions Club or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Bill Trower entrusted his care, service, and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.