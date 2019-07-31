Billy Barnett Jr. Billy Odean Barnett Jr. passed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Wagoner, Oklahoma. He was born on August 3, 1957 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Billy Odean and Reba Claudette (Demmitt) Barnett. Billy graduated from Muskogee High School in 1976 and went to work in the construction field for many years before beginning his career with the City of Wagoner as the supervisor of the Water and Waste Water distribution department. Billy met his wife Janie June 4, 2005 at a training class for the city and they later married May 27, 2006. Billy was a hard worker, but also knew how to enjoy the small things in life. Billy loved the outdoors and took great pride in mowing and landscaping his yard. Billy and Janie spent a lot of time hiking, camping, exploring caves, mudding in the Jeep and just chilling by the fire pit together. Billy loved adventure, riding roller coasters, zip lining, and climbing the water towers are among some of his favorites. Any time you went to the farm you could count on being greeted by one of his four legged kids. Billy spent many hours teaching and training his dogs. Billy is preceded in death by his mother, Reba Barnett and his Aunt "Granny" Pat Bogard and many of his four legged kids. He is survived by his wife Janie Barnett of the home, his four legged kids Zeus and Red Barnett. His father Bill Barnett of Wagoner, Oklahoma, one brother Kenny Barnett and wife Kristen of Wagoner, Oklahoma, two step sons Samuel Scroggins and Tyler Wilson of Wagoner, Oklahoma, one granddaughter Emily Wilson as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Arrangements are under the care of Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.