Billy Odean Barnett Billy Odean Barnett, 84, was born in Eufaula, Oklahoma on May 26, 1935 to Omer Vean and Jennie Ann (Powell) Barnett. He passed away in the comfort of his home in Wagoner, Oklahoma on April 1, 2020. He was raised in Eufaula, where he was known as Odean. He graduated from Eufaula High School in 1954, where he played football as a 135 pound center. On June 15, 1953, Bill joined the Army National Guard. He married Reba C. Demmitt on November 23, 1956 and they started their life in Wagoner. Bill and Reba had 2 sons, Billy Odean, Jr. and Kenneth Dean, and the family moved to the "Poor Farm" in February of 1962. The couple remained here for the rest of their lives. In 1969, he went to work at Camp Gruber as a technician and stayed there until retiring from the Army National Guard on his birthday in 1995. He Retired as an E-8 Master Sgt., serving 42 years. From 1960-69, Bill also worked for Pepsi Cola. Bill and Reba spent a lot of time at wrestling matches and football games for the boys, often going separate ways so each kid would have a parent there. The boys also spent a lot of time under the hood of a car learning from their dad. Later, he was later promoted to "Gramps" and was very involved with his 3 grandkids, often taking them fishing at the pond and swinging on the horse walker out back. Granny and Gramps rarely missed any sporting events for the grandkids and were their number one fans. They especially loved going to Wagoner football games, even after the grandkids had graduated. Bill was very social and made his rounds around town daily, always having coffee at McDonald's in the morning. He loved going to garage sales and collecting unique finds. In the summertime, Bill also liked keeping a garden and gave away most of his crop. Billy Odean was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Reba; and son, Billy Odean Barnett, Jr. He is survived by his son, Kenny and wife, Kristen; granddaughter, Jenna Lockstone and husband, Adam; granddaughter Jill Fields and husband, Greg; grandson, Chase; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Marie Fields, Elliot Claire, Rook Odean and Lehr Chase Lockstone. Private family graveside service was held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Pioneer cemetery in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
