Bobby E. Jordan Bobby E. Jordan, age 77, longtime Coweta resident departed this life Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Bobby was born June 7, 1942 in Meeker, OK and was the son of Mattie (Bicknell) and Harry Jordan, Jr. He was a graduate of Central High School in Tulsa. Bobby married the love of his life, Sandra Staats on November 7, 1963 in Fairfax, OK. He worked at CE-Invco in Tulsa as an assembly worker for 20 years and retired from Braden Steel in Tulsa as a Maintenance Supervisor. Bobby enjoyed drag racing, mud racing, coaching and playing soccer, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bobby is survived by his wife, Sandra Jordan of the home in Coweta, OK; two daughters, Angie Edwards and husband Cliff of Porter, OK and Kandy Gaither and husband Derrick of Wylie, TX; three grandchildren, Darla Goodson and husband Jesse of Haskell, OK, Houston Gaither of Tulsa, OK, and Lauren Gaither of Dallas, TX; one great granddaughter, Jade Goodson of Haskell, OK; one nephew, Jeff Cheney; and numerous other relatives, and friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Harry Jordan, Jr. and one sister, Teresa Gilberto. A celebration of Bobby's life will be from 2:00 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Jordan residence. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com The family of Bobby Jordan entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.