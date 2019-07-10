Bonnie Jean Sutton Bonnie Jean (Noe) Sutton, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was surrounded by many loved ones during her last hours. Her favorite hymn, "Blessed Assurance, Jesus Is Mine" fills our hearts as we recall her sweet voice singing to us. Bonnie was born in Coweta, Oklahoma, on April 3, 1928, to Simeon Smith Noe and Minnie Glorina (Hall) Noe. She was number 7 of 8 strong Noe children. She was predeceased by her parents; her 4 sisters, Frances Jenkins, Emma Denton, Marie Garoutte, and Minnie Pool; her twin brothers, George and Lloyd Noe; her loving husband, Jay L. Sutton of 28 years; her beloved son, Jay Dale (Bud) Sutton; and 1 granddaughter, Misti Dawn Sutton. Bonnie Jean leaves behind a legacy of faith and love in her children and grandchildren: 3 children, Sue Hardesty and husband (Mike), Gregg Sutton and wife (Connie), and Dr. Stephen L. Sutton and wife (Lori); 8 grandchildren, Suzan Hardesty, Sarah Hardesty, Rusty Sutton, Linda Sosa and husband (Incensio), Jared Sutton, Jason Sutton and wife (Jackie), Natalie Sutton, and Sydney Sutton; 10 great grandchildren, Ashley Hewitt and husband (Cameron), Brendon Jones, J.R. Sutton, Kylah Sutton, Chloe Sutton, Kayleigh Allbritton, Zachary Sutton, Dusty Sutton and wife (Bridget), Alexis Sosa, and Jennifer Sosa; and 2 great-great grandchildren, Titus Jay Sutton and Harper Elanore Hewitt. Bonnie was the Coweta High School Valedictorian in 1945. She and Vurnell Morgan were the last 2 living members of that graduating class. She was employed by Zebco assembling fishing reels from 1972 to 1990. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Lone Star Baptist Church, and was baptized there. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church Coweta for many years. Bonnie was blessed with a wonderful deacon and his wife in Ben and Marlene Swanson. We appreciate their kind and watchful care to her over the years. She fought breast cancer the last 25 years of her life. Hanging on with treatments these last 2 years, she often said she was doing it to "help the next feller." Many thanks to Dr. Kevin Weibel and Teri Ratz, NP at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute. Bonnie will be held dear in the hearts of family and friends who feasted upon her delicious meals and desserts, who received those long, detailed notes in cards and letters of endearment. She was a master of words, food, and work. She even mowed her own lawn until age 85! The family extends their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of Franciscan Villa Health Care Center and CURA-HPC Hospice for lovingly caring for our Grandma Sutton these last few months. A Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Coweta. She will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Viewing was Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Brown Family Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Bonnie Jean Sutton entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
