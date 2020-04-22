Brenda Kay Victory Brenda Kay Victory, age 63, Porter resident went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee, OK. Brenda was born November 20, 1956 in Panama, OK and was the daughter of Marvin Everett Tanner and Georgia Mary (Clark) Hunter. She graduated from Coweta High School in 1974. Brenda married the love of her life, Billie Levon Victory on September 29, 1985 at Clarksville Freewill Baptist Church in Porter. She enjoyed reading, antiques, garage saleing, and raising her grandchildren. Brenda dedicated her life to her family and they were the center of her world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Brenda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Billie Victory of Porter, OK; five children, Lynn Bleu Corvidae of Oregon, Joseph D. Watson of Porter, OK, Jermiah L. Watson of Tulsa, OK, Joshua W. Watson of Porter, OK, and Jo Dawn Watson of Grove, OK; six grandchildren, Chelsea Webster, Courtney Livingston, Casey Livingston, Caydence Watson, Ian Watson, and Nevah Watson; two great grandchildren, Kash Mychael Hubbler and one on the way; one sister, Jo Ann Cutbirth of Porter, OK; one brother, Jimmy Ray Hunter and wife Rachael of Porter, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia Mary and Jimmy Hunter; her biological father, Marvin Everett Tanner; her brother, Roy Tucker; and her grandparents. Viewing was from 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Brenda's life will be at a later date to be determined. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Brenda Kay Victory entrusted her care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
