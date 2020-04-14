Bruce "John" Harris Bruce also lovingly known as "John" by all of those who knew him passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. John was born on December 10, 1951 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to his mom Silvia Parks (Pease). John enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, golfing and hunting in the great outdoors. Being able to attend church was very important to John. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Sue (Thomason) Harris, mom, Silvia Parks (Pease), one brother, Bobby and two sisters, Jeanie Owen and Betty Pearson. John is survived by his two sons, Ronnie Harris and Michelle Napier of Fort Gibson and Bruce John Harris Jr. and his wife Amber of Coweta. One daughter, Kimberly Cash and her husband Rickie of Muskogee, seven grandchildren, Amber, Kerri, Clayton, Ashlee, Conner, Elijah and Julien and three great grandchildren Liam Mathew Wright, Amelia Joy Wright and Makenna Nicole Wright. A viewing for John was held on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Shipman Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma. A family memorial was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Shipman Chapel.

