Carl D. Hickman Carl Dewayne Hickman, 33, general laborer, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was born Wednesday, July 30, 1986 to Daniel Dewayne Hickman and Francine Gay (Rushing) Hickman in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Wagoner High School class of 2005. He is survived by his parents; and one brother, John. Memorial service held December 15, 2019. Add'Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
