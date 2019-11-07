Charlene Dorr Charlene Dorr, loving wife to James, loving mother to Gordon and Dona, loving sister to Johnny, Lucille and Leonard, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jacqueline Charlene Houx was born to Earnest and Lela (Ticer) Houx on November 14, 1928 in Wagoner, Oklahoma. On March 29, 1947 she married the love of her life, James Dorr. They had been married 50 years at the time of his death on February 19, 1997. Others who preceded her in death include her parents, her siblings and her best friend, Mary Hunter. Charlene attended Wagoner schools, graduating from Wagoner High School in 1946. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she served as Elder, Chairman of the Board, a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Choir. During her years with the Wagoner Playhouse Association, Charlene performed in many plays. Her favorite role was that of Sarah in "Quilters". Charlene was an avid reader, reading 2 or 3 books a week. She is survived by her son, Gordon and daughter-in-law, Dona Dorr. Charlene and James felt blessed when Gordon brought Dona into their lives. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a greatly loved Mary Jacqueline Manasco. The family and friends gathered for a visitation Friday November 1, from 6:00 8:00 pm at Mallett Funeral Home in Wagoner. The Funeral Service was held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 2, at the First Christian Church in Wagoner. The Reverend Will Smith officiated. Mrs. Karen Jackson provided the eulogy. Charlene was laid to rest beside her husband, James in Pioneer Cemetery in Wagoner, OK. Pallbearers were Courtney Brown, Shawn Cox, Brad Farmer, Scott Kempenich, Jarod Kennedy and Jeff Kyle. Honorary Pallbearers were Shirley Benham, Michelle Brown, Betty Cox, Jennifer Farmer, Linda Gaylor, Karen Jackson, Gay Self and Janet Watkins.