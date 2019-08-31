Lois Charlene Smith Lois Charlene Smith, age 92, longtime Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Springs in Muskogee, OK. Charlene was born on April 9, 1927 in Shidler, OK and was the daughter of Conley Paris "CP" or "Babe" and Edith F. (Callison) Gray. She attended school in Cleveland, OK and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1945. Charlene then attended Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) where she received her Business Degree in Marketing and Northeastern State University where she received her Master's Degree in Education. She married the love of her life, Archie Clay Smith, Jr. on September 8, 1949 in Wheeler, TX and they had three children, Michael, Daniel, and Linda. Charlene worked as an Elementary Teacher in Lincoln, AR, Dahlonegah, OK, Cave Springs, OK and retired from Coweta Public Schools in the early 1990's. She was very active in the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association and enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Hospital in Broken Arrow and the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. Charlene was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Coweta. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, cooking, and delivering food to shut-ins. Charlene was a great cook and could make a meal out of anything. She was a virtuous woman of God, who was known for her loving heart and doing whatever she could to help others. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Linda Sue Wilson and husband Mike of Coweta, OK; her son, Michael Wayne Smith and wife Carole of Cleveland, OK; 7 grandchildren, Daniel Cass Smith and wife Audrey, Michael Chad Smith and wife Misty, Joshua Dwain Smith, Mindy Amelia Simpson, Kent Nicholas Simpson and wife Kristen, Wesley Clay Simpson and fiancé Ashley, and Bethany Michelle Kilgore and husband Mathew; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Clay Smith, Jr., her parents, Conley Paris "CP" and Edith F. Gray, her son, Daniel Dwain Smith, and her grandson, Bret Louis Simpson, Jr. Services celebrating Charlene's life were at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Pastor Vern Charette officiating. Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery in Cleveland, OK. Viewing was from 1:00 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Brown Family Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Cass Smith, Chad Smith, Kent Simpson, Wesley Simpson, Josiah Smith, and Mathew Kilgore. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Lois Charlene Smith entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.