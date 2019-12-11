Charles Secrest Stafford Charles Secrest Stafford was born March 7, 1952 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Charley Doyal and Winona (Secrest) Stafford. He completed his education with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Charles married the former Nancy Buddrus on November 11, 1989 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. They built a wonderful life together in Coweta, OK through the years, and Charles loved being a farmer and rancher. In his spare time Charles enjoyed hunting and trading cars. He devoted much of his time to community involvement. He was active in the Coweta Lions Club, Coweta Odd Fellows and Masonic Lodge # 251, as well as the Akdar Shrine and Scottish Rite. He served as a Board member of the Wagoner County Farm Bureau and was a member of the Wagoner County Cattlemen's Association. Charles departed this life Monday morning, December 2, 2019 in Broken Arrow, OK at the age of 67 years. He was preceded in death by both parents. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Stafford of the home; two children, Lizzi Riter and her husband, Boomer of Coweta, OK and Jimmy Stafford of Denver, CO; a sister and her husband, Winona and Jay O'Reilly of Coweta, OK; two nieces, Merrirose Dial and her husband and Holly O'Reilly; a nephew, Mike O'Reilly and his wife, Tammy, and their children; other extended family and friends. The family received friends at a visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service was at 10:00 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 15296 OK-72 in Coweta. The Reverend Ed Rutherford officiated. Interment was in Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Pallbearers were Tim Kelley, Benny Gilbert, C.A. Jones, Andy Jones Jr., Andy Jones Sr. and Orville Morgan. The family suggests considering a memorial donation to the Coweta FFA. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory were entrusted with funeral arrangements.