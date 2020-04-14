Charlotte Jacobs Charlotte Jacobs, will always be remembered for the love she had for people. How she could always make friends with others no matter where she was. She was caring, outgoing and found joy in making others happy. Charlotte enjoyed traveling, fishing, working in her garden and flower beds but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren who were her everythimg. She always looked forward to big family gatherings when the whole family came together. Charlotte passed away without warning on April 10, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Mary (Hagar) and John Atchley. From the moment she was born on April 9, 1954 her parents knew they had been blessed with a girl who would one day change the world. And that's exactly what Charlotte did by loving everyone that she met. She also was known to be a little spit fire at times making sure she kept everyone on their toes. She was a hard working woman who owned and operated Central Service and Supply Company for over twenty years. After selling of the company she continued to work there until the company closed. Charlotte always enjoyed being around people so she couldn't just retire completely and decided to take the position working as a clerk at the Coweta Smoke Shop. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Atchley and close friend Rick Jacobs. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Randy Jacobs of Coweta, Kimberly Hall and her husband Shannon of Porter and Jaclyn Jacobs of Coweta. Four grandchildren Reganne, Natalie, Joshua and Jacob. Two sisters, Linda Epperson and her husband Gary of Arkansas, Rebecca Atchley of Texas and close family friend Marie Lara. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and numerous friends and acquaintances. A viewing was held to honor the life of Charlotte on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 11:00 to 8:00 at the Shipman chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma. A private family graveside took place on Wednesday at the Elmwood Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her parents.
