Clifford Leon Greene February 26, 1928 - April 12, 2020 Clifford Leon Greene, age 92, longtime Coweta resident went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday afternoon, April 12th, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Clifford was born February 26, 1928 in Coweta, OK. He was the son of Carl Edward Greene and Rosie Bell (Murray) Greene. Clifford was a member of the Boilermaker Union #592 until his retirement. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Coweta. Clifford enjoyed fishing and getting together with friends and family. Clifford is survived by a daughter, Linda Taylor, of Lancaster, TX; sister, Pauline Hewitt, husband Stan; brothers, Ed Greene, wife Thelma and Johnnie Greene, wife Johnnie Lou, all of Coweta; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Clifford was preceded in death by two daughters, Chriss Loretta Russell Stokes and Lisa Tyler, one grandson Jerry Ray Taylor, his parents Carl Edward and Rosie Bell Greene, two sisters, Nina Belle Wise and Helen Mullins Appleby. Services for Clifford and sister Helen, who passed away March 24, 2020 in California will be held at a later date. Clifford was laid to rest beside his daughter Lisa Tyler at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Clifford Greene entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.

