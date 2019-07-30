Connie Greathouse Wagoner - Greathouse, Connie (Hellinger), 74, Homemaker. Died July 25, 2019. Funeral service 2 p,m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
Most Popular
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
-
Wahlburgers not opening first restaurant in Oklahoma, counter to an initial report
-
Swink school district facing forced consolidation says Epic leader offered a rescue: 'I'm in pretty good with Joy'
-
Teacher shortage: State to begin crackdown on emergency certifications for nonaccredited teachers
-
Fee hiked 421% on AT&T phone bills in Oklahoma in change that went into effect July 1
promotion
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
promotion
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Latest Local Offers
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716