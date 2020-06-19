Curtis Ray Rogers Curtis Ray Rogers, age 85, passed from this life peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Wagoner, OK. He was born on July 31, 1934, in Shamrock, OK to Joseph Ezekiel Rogers and Vivian Mae (Miller) Roger. Curtis received an Associate's degree in Diesel Mechanics from Oklahoma State, and then joined the service. Curtis retired as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, where he served from 1953 to 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ezekiel Rogers and Vivian Mae (Miller) Rogers; his first wife, Francis Rebecca Hawsey; and one son, Billy Rogers. He leaves behind his spouse, Lillian R. (Golbek) Diacon of the home; one son, John Barry Rogers of Oceanside, California; two stepsons, Jack Diacon of Wagoner, Oklahoma and John Diacon of Inola, Oklahoma; two stepdaughters, Melody (Diacon) Freeman of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Marilyn (Diacon) Silva of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; one brother, Jim Rogers of Coweta, Oklahoma; one sister, Gaila Fent of Miami, Oklahoma; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
