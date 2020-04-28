David Wood Harlow David Wood Harlow, 73, died April 24, 2020 in Wagoner, Okla. David, born in Bangor, Maine on Dec. 25, 1946, is the great grandson of William Henry Harlow and Elizabeth Bleakie Harlow; Waldo Booth Lailer and Louisa Fessenden Lailer; Hugh Findlay I and Agnes Wilson Findlay; David Wood and Margaret Yule Fraser (Hunter) Wood. He is the grandson of William Bleakie Harlow and Harriet Louisa Lailer Harlow; Hugh Findlay II and Mary Fraser Wood Findlay and the son of Dr. Richard Fessenden Harlow and Margaret Findlay Harlow. David is survived by his wife Karen Kyle Harlow; sons David Scot Harlow and his wife Tracy Torcom Harlow, Richard Ian Alexander Harlow and his wife Brandie Shutt Harlow; stepsons Brett Eric Brumnett and his wife Monica Newberry Brumnett, Brandon Keith Brumnett and his wife Stephanie Oaks Brumnett; grandchildren Hayden Harlow, Josie Harlow, Alex Harlow, Abbie Harlow, Eli Brumnett, Tate Brumnett, Jory Brumnett, Bailee Brumnett Davis, Maggie Brumnett; brothers, Dana Carleton Harlow, William Bleakie Harlow II and his wife Marlise Litchenburg Harlow; niece Sheri Harlow Douglas and her husband Greg Douglas; cousins Susan Findlay Reid, Martha Findlay Savage, Cathy Findlay McCurry, Ellen Findlay Cowan, John Harlow, Dr. Richard Harlow, Nancy Harlow, Barbara Harlow Cavanaugh, Connie Harlow Bird and JillFindlay Berden; and additional family members Brad Harding and Roman Kuchuk. He is predeceased by his parents and stepson Bradley Don Brumnett. After his father was graduated from the University of Maine, the family moved to Ebensburg, Penn. After a few years they moved to Crescent City, then DeLand, Florida. His high school years were spent at Wilbraham Academy in Mass., DeLand High School, and St. Andrew's School in Tenn., from which he was graduated in 1965. Following a year at Oklahoma State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years and was honorably discharged to attend VPI in Blacksburg, VA. David then relocated to Dade City, Florida to attend the University of South Florida and graduated from the College of Education on 1972. He began a career in teaching with an assignment at the Dade City Elementary School. In 1976, he accepted a teaching and coaching opportunity in Broken Arrow, Okla. Over the next several years, David also worked as operations manager for bulk chemical companies and managed the production of airplane parts. He returned to education in 1981, with a teaching position in Wagoner, Okla., where he coached football, wrestling, soccer and track and field. After several years of teaching at the junior high school, and with the completion of a master's degree in school administration at Northeastern State University, he was hired as a junior high school assistant principal, and progressed as Administrative Assistant for the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and then Superintendent of Wagoner Public Schools. After retirement from teaching and school administration, he was hired as an Adult Protective Services employee for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, retiring again after seven years. And he served a semester as superintendent of Okay Schools. David was a member of the Sgt. William Harlow Family Association, several history study groups, and he was active in the Methodist Church where he was a member of the Spirit Sunday School class, the Chancel Choir, and served on various committees for the past 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, keeping track of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments, traveling, genealogy, and collecting and reading books. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Wagoner Takedown Club or the Disabled Veterans. Arrangements are by Mallett Funeral Home in Wagoner.
