Warren "Dee" Wilson Warren "Dee" Wilson, also known as "Dee Dee", age 74, lifelong Coweta resident departed this life on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020 at his home in Coweta, OK surrounded by his family. Dee was born on February 19, 1946 in Webb City, OK and was the son of Eugene V. and Virginia Alene (Smith) Wilson. He was a 1964 graduate of Coweta High School. Dee enlisted in the Navy on January 6, 1967 and served two tours in Vietnam and was assigned to the USS Belknap ship. He then served in the Air National Guard and Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after 26 years. Dee worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years as a Lineman and retired as a Cable Splicer. After retiring, Dee enjoyed vinyl work and owned KO-WE-TA Signs. He married the love of his life, Carol Ann (Befort) Wilson on November 11, 2000 at the American Legion Post 226 in Coweta. Dee was a longtime member of the Coweta American Legion Post 226 where he served as Post Commander. He also served as an Oklahoma American Legion State Commander and was Chairman of the American Legion Baseball Committee. Dee enjoyed fishing, traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Dee is survived by his wife, Carol Wilson of Coweta, OK; four children, Jennifer Holmes and husband Jimmy of Coweta, OK, Brett Wilson and companion Jessica Teffeteller of Claremore, OK, Sarah Farbro and husband Ernie of Talala, OK, and Kim Maples of Coweta, OK; his brother, L.D. Wilson and wife Diane of Coweta, OK; his sister-in-law, Ophelia Wilson of Coweta, OK; seven grandchildren, Nick, Samantha, Austin, Brianne, Bodey, Lacey, and Jaxon; eight great grandsons; one great granddaughter on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dee was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Virginia Wilson; his brothers, Randy Wilson and Roy Wilson; and a grandson, Tyler Rodgers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coweta American Legion Post 226, PO Box 112, Coweta, OK 74429. Viewing was from 6:00 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. Services celebrating the life of Dee were at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Coweta Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Pastor J.C. Fulton officiating. Dee was laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta with full military honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Dee Wilson entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
