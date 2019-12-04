Dennis Butler Funeral service for Dennis Butler will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. In Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Dennis Butler, age 75, Lawton, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born July 26, 1944 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Lloyd D. and Clara Ruth (Cocke) Butler. Dennis grew up in Wagoner and graduated from high school there in 1962. He attended Oklahoma State University and later earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University Of Tulsa College Of Law. Dennis married Susan Atchley on February 28, 1969 in Chouteau, Oklahoma. Dennis and Susan moved to Lawton in order for Dennis to begin practicing law. He spent 40+ years as an attorney retiring just a year ago. Dennis and Susan lived on a farm and raised cattle. He was a family man who loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. He enjoyed flying and had his pilot's license. Dennis loved to travel, work in his garden, walking, skiing and just about anything outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 50 years of the home, three children, daughter, Cindy Olson and husband Jarod of Marshfield, Missouri, two sons, David Butler and wife Karen of Norman, Oklahoma and Bryan Butler and wife Amy of Duncan, Oklahoma, nine grandchildren, Maddie Gardner, Allye Gardner, Jackson Gardner, Jordan Olson, Brock Olson, Tyler Butler, Ashley Butler, Riley Butler, and Jackson Butler, two brothers, Bruce Butler and wife Donna of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Steve Butler and wife Patti of Wagoner, Oklahoma, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmy.org or to Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma at 104 NW 31st Street, Lawton, OK 73505 or at www.ccswok.com. An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com