Denny Lee Kuebler Services celebrating the life of Denny Lee Kuebler will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Pastor Vern Charette officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Brown Family Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family present to receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Denny Lee Kuebler, age 72, resident of Coweta went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 at the Porta Caeli House in Tulsa, OK surrounded by his family. Denny was born October 12, 1947 at the Greene County Hospital in Jefferson, IA and was the son of Virgil Alfred and Maxine Theodosia (McCollum) Kuebler. He began working at an early age at a diesel company in Underwood, IA for 10 years where he was known as Diesel Denny. He then worked as a lineman at Central Electric, was a truck driver, and drove a dump truck. Denny then went to trade school where he became a machinist and worked at Metals for Industry for 7 years and retired from Quality Products and Sales as an office sales associate after 15 years. In the early 1970's, he drove a stock car and was a volunteer fireman in Jefferson, IA. Denny married the love of his life, Cherry Lynne (Creek) Kuebler on September 2, 1995 in Coweta. Denny was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coweta where he was baptized. He enjoyed traveling, camping, four wheeling, grilling, snowmobiling, going on float trips, and he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Denny is survived by his wife, Cherry Kuebler of the home in Coweta, OK; 6 children, Patty Heckathorn and husband Dean of Mannford, OK, Todd Kuebler and wife Lynette Welzbacher of Monticello, AR, Donna Laster of Hectorville, OK, Vernon "Hank" Hampton and wife Sarah of Tulsa, OK, Chad Kuebler and wife Gina of Grimes, IA, and Cory Kuebler of Holdenville, OK; 14 grandchildren, Spencer Heckathorn and wife Sherece, Ashley Chapman and husband Rob, Colton Kuebler and wife Misty, Kenneth Laster III and wife Mindy, Hailey Kuebler, Garrett Laster and wife Natalie, Lizzy Kuebler and companion Hunter Draeger, Emily Kuebler, Destiny Kuebler, Abbie Deibert and husband Chase, Cody Kuebler and companion Tatum Jarboe, Ella Hampton, Heidi Hampton, and Marshall Hines; 6 great grandchildren, Kayla Kuebler, Adriel Chapman, Calina Chapman, Kaiden Brown, Braylee Brown, and Kenneth Laster IV; his sister-in-law, Barbara Lynch and husband Walter; 2 nieces, Rita Mundt and Colleen Newell; and numerous other relatives and friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Maxine Kuebler; his daughter, JoLynn Kuebler; his brother, Gerald Kuebler; his sister, Sharon Anderson; and his grandson, Treavor Gorden. Denny loved wearing "Hawaiian" shirts and the family would like to request that "Hawaiian" shirts be worn to the service in honor of Denny's memory. Pallbearers are Adam Nail, Spencer Heckathorn, Robert Chapman, Kenneth Laster III, Garrett Laster, Chase Deibert, and Cody Kuebler. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Denny Lee Kuebler entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
