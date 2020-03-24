Naomi Lee "Phoebe" Dobbins COWETA - Naomi Lee "Phoebe" Dobbins, age 94, homemaker, departed this life on Saturday, March 21. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 and services celebrating Phoebe's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Most Popular
-
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
-
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
-
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
-
Here's why the state Education Department won't let school districts implement remote learning during extended closure
-
National Guard ready but not deployed: 'No need to activate,' Gov. Stitt tells Tulsa World
Latest Local Offers
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, wood rot, replacement & painting.
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.