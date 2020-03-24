Naomi Lee "Phoebe" Dobbins COWETA - Naomi Lee "Phoebe" Dobbins, age 94, homemaker, departed this life on Saturday, March 21. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 and services celebrating Phoebe's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.

