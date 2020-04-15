Dorvin H. Barnett Dorvin H. Barnett, also known as "Arkie", age 75, resident of Porter went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Muskogee, OK. Arkie was born July 4, 1944 in Chester, AR and was the son of James Gilford and Cora Lee (Cluck) Barnett. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann McClendon at the First United Methodist Church in Coweta. Arkie retired from American Casting Company in Tulsa, OK. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Porter. Arkie enjoyed fishing and going coon hunting. He loved his wife, his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Arkie is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Barnett of Porter, OK; his son, Russell Barnett and wife Sarah; three grandchildren, Shyanna, Dravin, and Roxxie; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dorvin was preceded in death by his parents, James Gilford and Cora Lee Barnett; one brother, Leon; and three sisters, Carolyn, Maudie, and Norma Jean. A graveside service was at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, AR. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Dorvin H. Barnett entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.

