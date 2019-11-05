Doshie Loyd-Chandler Coweta - Doshie Loyd-Chandler, 87, retired English Professor died Thursday, October 31 in Coweta. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, Coweta. Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Coweta.
