Evelyn Barton Evelyn Marie (McAninch Horton) Barton of Wagoner, Oklahoma formerly of Liberal, Kansas passed away at the age of 90 on December 9, 2019 at her home in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Evelyn was born to John Walter Floyd McAninch and Luella Evelyn (Trekell) McAninch on September 13, 1929 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. She attended the Wagoner Church of God. Evelyn was raised in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, attending Tonkawa Schools graduating Tonkawa High School in 1947. She attended one year at the University of Colorado and three years at the University of Oklahoma graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. Evelyn and Fred Horton were married December 29, 1951 and shared thirty-one years together until his death. They were blessed with two daughters, Vicki and Joyce and one son, Rodger. Evelyn taught at Liberal area Vo-Tech and Seward County Community College until she retired. She was also a Foster Mom. Evelyn was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 3166 in Liberal, Kansas. Sewing, knitting and oil painting, travel and puzzles were some of Evelyn's hobbies. Evelyn and Norman Barton were married on December 26, 1985 in Liberal, Kansas and shared thirty-four years of marriage. Evelyn and Norman moved to Wagoner, Oklahoma in 1992 after her husband retired. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father and mother, Sister, Delores, foster child, Brian, first husband Fred Horton and son-in-law Terry Hammond, step-son, David and step-daughter, Vonda. She is survived by her husband, Norman of the home, daughters, Vicki Hammond of Liberal, Kansas and Joyce Long and Darrel of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, son, Rodger Horton and wife, Lisa of Winfield, Kansas, step-daughters, Cheryl Barton of Grove, Oklahoma and Jodi Hart and husband, Eldon of Grove, Oklahoma as well as nine grandchildren; Tracy, Erin, Alec, Rachel, Nathaniel, Amber, Ashton, James and Joshua. Five great-grandchildren; Trenton, Madysen, Jacob, Bella and Tucker along with one great-great granddaughter, Annaleigh and numerous relatives and friends. A service to honor Evelyn's life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma, with Pastor. Arrangements were trusted into the care of Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.