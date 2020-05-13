Geraldine Maxine Starks-Dotson Geraldine Maxine Starks-Dotson, age 78, resident of Coweta departed this life Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 at her home in Coweta, OK. Geraldine was born May 6, 1942 in Catoosa, OK and was the daughter of William Bart and Opal (Cagle) Chadwell. She was a graduate of Catoosa High School. Geraldine and Leroy Starks had two sons and two daughters between the years 1959 and 1965, Clinton Starks, William Starks, Sheri (Starks) Ramos, and Rhonda (Starks) Wewer. Geraldine had 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She enjoyed writing, singing, and she loved people. Geraldine was a wonderful wordsmith according to Emma Bombeck, a writer out of New York. She wrote articles for the Tulsa Tribune and Catoosa Times. She was a country music promoter. Geraldine was friends with Roy Clark, Moe Bandy, and many more in the country music circles. She was a strong and happy woman. You could not have asked for a more dedicated and loving mother. A private family graveside service was on Monday, May 11, 2020. Geraldine will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Geraldine Starks-Dotson entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Most Popular
-
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association suspends tribes that signed compacts with Gov. Stitt
-
Billy's on the Square to close after 36 years on Bartlett Square downtown
-
Woman, infant killed in crash near 51st and Harvard after beer theft, police say
-
OKC police: Woman arrested after shooting at McDonald's workers who said lobby was closed
-
Could Tulsa County see a COVID-19 surge this month? 'Potentially yes,' with indication of less social distancing before restrictions eased
Latest Local Offers
DK CONSTRUCTION Specializing in metal roofs, siding, windows, guaranteed work, will beat competitor's prices. Free est. 918-636-3085
FOUNDATION REPAIR
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!