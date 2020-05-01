Glenn David Falcon Glenn David Falcon, age 68, long time resident of Coweta departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Porta Caeli House in Tulsa, OK. He was born January 17, 1952 in Paincourtville, LA and was the son of Phillip Joseph "PJ" Falcon, Jr. and Bonnie Evelyn (Clark) Brown. Glenn lived in Coweta most of his life and attended Coweta schools. He was self-employed as a painter his entire life. Glenn enjoyed crappie fishing at Cypress Cove at Fort Gibson Lake. Glenn is survived by his daughter, Kati Falcon (Carl Dearman); two granddaughters, Lilly Baker and Liz Schonfield; three great granddaughters, Chanel Denger, Milani Baker, Lulu Baker, and one on the way; three siblings, Debra Tennison (Norman), Sandra Falcon, and Jeff Falcon; six nieces, Lori Speaks, Tammy Mabry, Kristy Hicks, Caney Long, Casey Falcon, and Phalon Maguire; and numerous other relatives. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Joseph "PJ" Falcon, Jr; his mother, Bonnie Evelyn Brown; one niece, Trisha Hebert; and one great nephew, Austin Tennison-Kilgore. A Celebration of Glenn's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cypress Cove at Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Glenn Falcon entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
