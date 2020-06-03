Helen Geraldine Dilbeck Porter - Dilbeck, Helen Geraldine, 83, farmer/rancher. Died May 22, 2020. Funeral was graveside Thursday, May 28 at Greenhill Cemetery in Porter. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
