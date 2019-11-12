Henry Rogers Blurton Henry Rogers Blurton, 84, of Wagoner passed away Saturday, November 9th at his home in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Henry was born August 22, 1935 in Witchita, Kansas. He graduated from Witchita High School North, served as a Staff Sargent in the Air National Guard for 8 years and the Air Force Reserve for 1 year. He married his wife Glenda Faye Asher on December 24, 1954 in Witchita, Kansas. They moved to Southern California in 1960 where they raised their 4 children. Henry worked for North American Rockwell at Seal Beach - Space Division where he took part in the Apollo 13 mission to space. Henry retired from Garrett Air Research Aviation in Rancho Dominguez, CA after 20 years of service. After retirement Henry and his wife moved to Wagoner, Oklahoma to enjoy a simple life in the country. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, woodworking, animals and playing with the grandkids. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry William Blurton, mother Ella Anna Leslie and brother George Franklin Blurton. Henry is survived by his wife, Glenda Faye Blurton, son Mark Blurton and wife Evelyn of San Bernadino, California, son Mike Blurton of Wagoner, son Jeff Blurton and wife Jana of Stanton, California and son Greg Blurton and wife Dora of Wagoner, 13 grand children, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A family visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at Shipman Funeral Home and Crematory located in Wagoner.