Ima D. Holmes Ima D. Holmes, age 91, resident of Coweta entered her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 at her home in Coweta, OK surrounded by her family. Ima D. was born July 19, 1928 in Arkoma, OK and was the daughter of John Henry and Electa (Bradshaw) Wright. She attended school until the 8th grade and had to drop out to help support her family by washing and ironing for the service men. Ima D. met the love of her life, Bill Terry and they were married on June 23, 1946 in Ft. Smith, AR. In 1948 they left Ft. Smith, AR and moved to Tulsa, OK. In 1959, Bill and Ima D. bought a farm in Coweta, OK where they raised their six children. After Bill passed in 1972, Ima D. went to work at Coweta Public Schools as a cook, then went to work at Okie Bug repairing fishing reels and then later went to work at TNT Archery. Ima D. met Gene Holmes and they were married on June 29, 1979 in Coweta, OK. She was a faithful and lifelong member of Lonestar Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of the babies in the nursery and helping with VBS at church. She was a faithful servant and loved sharing her faith with others. When you entered her home, you were not going to leave hungry whether she fed you a meal or filled you spiritually. Everyone always felt welcomed. Ima D. enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, collecting buttons, and going to garage sales. She mostly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be dearly missed by her beautiful smile, kindness, and giving heart towards everyone. She was the best mom and granny and was loved by all and will forever live on in our hearts. Ima D. is survived by her children, Janice Price and husband Danny of Wagoner, OK, Larry Terry and wife Joyce of Haskell, OK, Patsy Foster and husband Ricky of Coweta, OK, Patty Martin and husband Ronnie of Coweta, OK, and Terence Terry and companion Cheryl Baucom of Coweta, OK; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ima D. was preceded in death by her parents, John and Electa Wright; her husbands, Bill Terry and Gene Holmes; her son, Brian Terry; one sister; seven brothers; two grandsons, Andrew Foster and Scott Terry; one great grandson, Hunter James Rose; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Terry. Viewing for Ima D. was from 11:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The service will be streamed live at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28769. Ima D. will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Ima D. Holmes entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
