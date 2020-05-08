Ivan Dale Morris Ivan Dale Morris, a resident of Coweta, Oklahoma, passed from this life on May 2, 2020, at the age of 51. Ivan Morris was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on February 26, 1969 to George Wheeler and Wanda Irene Morris. He grew up in Coweta and graduated from Coweta High School with the class of 1987. He then went on to Northeastern State University, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in Accounting. Ivan was a quiet, good natured man that was true to his word. He was known for being humble, honest and had an exceptional work ethic. His ability to think quickly on his feet and problem solve made him a valuable team member at A&D Supply, in Tulsa, where he worked for 28 years. Ivan was a true man's man and he loved the outdoors. He was an excellent marksman and enjoyed shooting. He was also a skilled deer hunter, hunting with his rifle, black powder, and his bow and arrows. Ivan loved to fish and could often be found at his fishing dock on Fort Gibson Lake or pond hopping (although he would never tell us where the best ones were). Ivan also grew up camping and was at every camping trip with his family at Roaring River in Missouri where he mastered fly fishing for rainbow trout. At the end of the day, family was the most important thing in Ivan's life. He could always be found at family gatherings and supporting his siblings, nieces, nephew, and great-nephews during their lives at weddings, sporting events, band concerts, graduations, and birthdays. Ivan always had a knack for finding the best gifts and funniest cards for his loved ones. Ivan was also wonderful in the kitchen where he made delicious deer jerky, dreamy lemon cake, and the heavenliest divinity, which he learned how to make from his father, George. Those left to hold onto the many wonderful memories of Ivan include his mother, Wanda Morris; brother George Dean Morris and his wife Pam Morris; brother Tony Alan Morris and his wife Verna Annette Morris, all of Coweta, OK. His brother-in-law Doug Banner and his wife Keri (Quinn) Banner of Broken Arrow, OK. His nieces Jennifer Lynn (Morris) Thomure and her husband Chris Thomure; Jessica Leigh Morris; Christie Lorene Morris; Meagan Diane (Banner) Price and her husband Chase Price; and Sarah Beth Morris. His nephew George Andrew Morris and great-nephews Hayden Thomure, Caleb Thomure, Braxton Banner, and Beckett Price. He also leaves behind a large extended family. Ivan was preceded in death by his father, George W. Morris and his sister, Hallie D. (Morris) Banner. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Viewing was from 5:00 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Ivan was laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Family Funeral Home, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.brownfamilycares.com or by mail to: The Family of Ivan Morris, 121 N. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429.
