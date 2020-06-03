James Allan Wilson James Allan Wilson, 89, of Coweta, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 30, 2020. Jim was born in Coweta on June 22, 1930 to James Arkansas Wilson and Lelia Alma (Tadpole) Wilson, attended Coweta Public Schools, and served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Northeastern State University and a Master's degree in Education Administration from the University of Tulsa. Jim married Martha Jo Letterman on March 8, 1957. The couple had 5 boys and 1 precious girl. He spent most of his working life in public education, first as a math teacher, then as principal of Coweta High School for many years. Jim also started Country Boy Realty in Coweta with George Morris and Bill Chambers. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha Jo (Letterman) Wilson of the home, five children, Mark Wilson and wife Lori, Mike Wilson and wife Linda, Gary Wilson and wife Clarissa, Keith Wilson and wife Sheila, and Karen Sturgeon and husband Dewayne, all of Coweta, Oklahoma, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by one son, Greg Wilson of Coweta. Jim loved his family, flying, hunting, fishing, fixing things, and his church, Trinity Lutheran, where he served as an elder. He also loved Jesus Christ, and his earnest desire for you is that you have a relationship with him as your Lord and Savior.
