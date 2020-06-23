James J. Flesher James J. Flesher, age 77, resident of Muskogee departed this life on Saturday evening, April 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. James was born on August 30, 1942 in Tulsa, OK and was the son of Walter and Maxine (Spurlock) Flesher. He enjoyed fishing, singing, and playing his guitar. He also loved country gospel music. James is survived by his son, Billy Flesher of Coweta, OK; a daughter in Coweta, OK; his sister, Faye McMillan and husband Kenneth of Hugo, OK; his brother, Charles Flesher of Hugo, OK; and numerous other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Maxine Flesher and one sister, Fern Flesher. A graveside service for James will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of James J. Flesher entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: See President Trump and Vice President Pence's full remarks in Tulsa
-
Woman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Tulsa on Friday night
-
I'm a Tulsa emergency physician and conservative, and the Trump rally is a terrible idea
-
Tulsa Trump rally coverage: First protester arrested in Tulsa tells her story; Did TikTok users and K-Pop fans inflate ticket numbers?
-
OAN Chief White House correspondent wearing OSU shirt while reporting on the Trump rally in Tulsa
Latest Local Offers
FREE ESTIMATES Removal, Trim, Landscape. Licensed/Insured/Bonded. Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.