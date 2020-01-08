Janet Smith Janet L. Smith, 76, of Wagoner, passed away on January 3 in her home surrounded by family. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation from 4:00 6:00 pm Friday, January 10 at Mallett Funeral Home, 417 East Cherokee Street, in Wagoner. Janet was born in Tahlequah to John and Lucille Lamon on May 14, 1943. She graduated from Okay High School in 1961. She married William L. 'Bill' Smith on October 19, 1963 in Stillwell. She received her Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University and Master's degree from Emporia State University. She worked as an Art Therapist with Cherokee Nation and Indian Health Services. She was an active member in the Wagoner and Okay communities. She received awards and accolades for her work in Art Therapy and as a Native American Artist. Janet is preceded in death by her father, mother and her youngest brother, W.A. Lamon. Janet is survived by her husband; two children, Michael and Charles Smith; two brothers, Robert and Johnny Lamon; four grandchildren, Lamon, George, Chloe, and Joseph, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 153 or Wagoner Community Outreach. The family of Janet wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Tahlequah, Wagoner and Okay community members.