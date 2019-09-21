Jeannette Diane Sponem Jeannette Diane Sponem, age 58, resident of Haskell departed this life on Monday morning, September 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK with her family at her bedside. Jeannette was born on February 25, 1961 in Kansas City, MO and was the daughter of Billy Lee and Margie Inez (Young) Foster. She received her education at Coweta Public Schools. She married the love of her life, Randall Allen Sponem on December 21, 2002 in Vermont. Jeannette attended Connors State College and graduated with an Associate Degree in Radiology in 2014. She was currently working as a traveling Radiology Technician. She was a devoted wife, mother, and mimi to her grandchildren. Her family was her life and she enjoyed spending time with them. Jeannette enjoyed shopping, traveling, and she dearly loved her two puppies, Penny and Diamond. Jeannette is survived by her husband, Randy Sponem of Haskell, OK; four children, Chanda Smith and husband Brad of Claremore, OK, Anna Radcliff and husband Jesse of Coweta, OK, Mark Wilson and wife Tawnya of Coweta, OK, and Kristin Johnson and husband Josh of New Johnsonville, TN; 11 grandchildren, Tyler Dameron, Caden Dameron, Brandon Smith, Chloe Radcliff, Kellan Radcliff, Charlie Radcliff, Wyatt Wilson, Shelby Wilson, Coy Wilson, Zach Johnson, and Eli Johnson; her brother-in-law, Bob Sponem; her sister-in-law, Barbara Sponem; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Lee and Margie Inez Foster. A service celebrating Jeannette's life was at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at New Home Free Will Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, OK with Charlie Levi officiating. Viewing was from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Brown Family Funeral Home. Burial followed in IOOF Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Jeannette Sponem entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.