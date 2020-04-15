John Earl Sparks John Earl Sparks, age 78, resident of Coweta went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at his home in Coweta, OK. John was born October 23, 1941 in Marion, OH and was the son of Clyde and Stella (Coffman) Sparks. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army on February 28, 1963 and was a Special Agent serving in Vietnam. John earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged on February 21, 1980. John married the love of his life, Beverly (Adams) Sparks on April 15, 1999. He was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. John enjoyed gardening, fishing, wood working, and watching Ohio State football. John is survived by his wife, Beverly Sparks of the home in Coweta, OK; 6 children, Beth Saranko and husband Mike of Plant City, FL, John Sparks of Skiatook, OK, Jeff Sparks and wife Becky of El Dorado, KS, Heather Sparks of Muskogee, OK, Beth Hopper and husband Tim of Sand Springs, OK, and Becky Jester and husband Tim of Tulsa, OK; 17 grandchildren, Brittney, Lacy, Paige, Adam, Marissa, Katlyn, Erica, Brett, Tigris, Austin, Dustin, Brandon, Travis, Adam, Allison, Angellean, and Tucker; 15 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Helen Mathys and husband Tom of Marion, OH, Mary Imbody and husband Bruce of New Bloomington, OH, Phil Sparks and wife Bonnie of Marion, OH, and Betty Watson and husband Billy of San Antonio, TX; his brother-in-laws, Charles Clere of Broken Arrow, OK and Rown Mauer of OH; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Sparks of OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Stella Sparks; his sisters, Anna Mae, Kathy, and Kimberly; his brothers, Lee and Junior; and his granddaughter, Kymberlynn. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be at a later date to be determined. He was laid to rest at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of John Sparks entrusted his care to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
