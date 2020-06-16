John Earl Sparks John Earl Sparks, age 78, resident of Coweta went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at his home in Coweta, OK. At the time of John's passing, our Nation was under stay at home orders due to the coronavirus. Since the restrictions have been lifted, our family has chosen to observe a Celebration of Life Ceremony in memory of John. Friends of John and family please join us at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Sparks Family Residence in Coweta. Please RSVP at 918-500-8347. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Family Funeral Home in Coweta.

