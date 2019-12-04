John Alvin Wills John Alvin Wills, age 59, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born August 8, 1960, in Miami, OK to Robert (Bob) and Lois (Blaikie) Wills. He moved to Coweta and finished high school there. He worked for C.L. Boyd for over 41 years, where he was a sales representative for the John Deere heavy equipment dealership. John started working for C.L. Boyd in Tulsa in 1978 before transferring to the Oklahoma City office. He married the love of his life, Ava Harper, on May 12, 1984. He loved his family first and foremost, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, and extended well into his friends and his customers alike. John had a servant's heart, always lending a hand to anyone in need. Aside from his family and friends, he enjoyed mowing the lawn, hunting and fishing, painting, cleaning and detailing cars. He was an avid car collector as well. He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife Ava, daughter Amanda Seay and husband Joe and their son Rhett, two brothers, Ron Wills and wife Cindy, Robert Rich and wife Sharon, three sisters, Nancy Seawright and husband Robert, Carol Pierce and Janet Burgess and three God sons, T.J. Hutchings, Seth Davis, and J.T. Roberts; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Bridge Church, Mustang, Oklahoma with burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Connor Foundation, www.teamconnor.org, Tax # 26-2000047 Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.