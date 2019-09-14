Karen Nadine Hobbs WAGONER - Hobbs, Karen Nadine, 58, title clerk. Died September 7, 2019. Memorial service was at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 12 at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
