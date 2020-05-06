Katherine May Cantrell Katherine May Cantrell, age 90, longtime Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK surrounded by her family. Katherine was born October 5, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA to Theodore and Lucille (Holbrick) Jensen. She had 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Kathrine was a 1948 graduate of Freemont High School in Los Angeles, CA. She met the love of her life, L.D. Cantrell in December 1949 in Los Angeles, CA and they were married on March 25, 1951. They then moved to Coweta, OK in March 1980 in the country and then moved into town in June 1993. Katherine was a faithful and lifelong member of the Lone Star Baptist Church in Coweta where she loved helping with Vacation Bible School. She was a virtuous woman. Katherine enjoyed gardening, making quilts, ceramics, Bible study, but most of all she loved mailing cards to people. She will be missed by all that knew her but not forgotten. Katherine is survived by her 4 children, Greg Cantrell of Weleetka, OK, Keith Cantrell of Coweta, OK, Shirleen Larson of Coweta, OK, and Linda Kline and husband Bill of Oklahoma City, OK; 6 grandchildren, Nika Carter of Long Beach, CA, Richard Cantrell and wife Tonia of Broken Arrow, OK, DeeAnn Cantrell of Okmulgee, OK, Nina Carter and husband Tim of Yukon, OK, Billy Montgomery of Oklahoma City, OK, and Bobby Montgomery of Oklahoma City, OK; 11 great grandchildren, Rob, Gray, Trenton, Trevor, Nate, Livia, Faith, Aneesa, Sarah, Jameson, and Kylo; 1 brother, Newell Jensen and wife Marina of Santa Maria, CA; 2 sisters-in-law, Helen Conner of Broken Arrow, OK and Glenda McCollum of Okemah, OK; 1 brother-in-law, James Cantrell of Broken Arrow, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lucille (Holbrick) Jensen; her husband, L.D. Cantrell; her daughter, Wanda Smith; 2 sisters, Elaine and Florence; and 2 brothers, Gail and Kenneth. Viewing for Katherine will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. The celebration of Katherine's life will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be streamed live at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28751. Katherine will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Katherine Cantrell entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
