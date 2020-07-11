Kenneth Deryl Simmons Kenneth Deryl Simmons, age 72, passed this life peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1948 to Kenneth Deryl Simmons and Verapearl (Bowman) Simmons in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a truck driver that enjoyed fishing, boating, listening to music, and being with friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Deryl and Verapearl Simmons, his son, Andy Simmons, and his wife, Charlene Simmons. He is survived by his granddaughter, Oriana Moore, and his caretakers and friends, Cheryl West and Bertha Munson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's honor to Wagoner Elks Lodge #2838.
