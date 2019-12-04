Larry Whitekiller Wagoner - Whitekiller, Larry Chris, 70, sandblaster/painter. Died November 10, 2019 in Lompoc, California. Memorial service is 2:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
