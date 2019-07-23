LaVonia (Gillin) Bright A Celebration of Life for LaVonia Winnifred (Gillin) Bright will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Porter with Brother Dennis Piearcy officiating. LaVonia will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. LaVonia passed to her eternal home in heaven on her 83rd birthday, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 surrounded by many loved ones. The daughter of Roy Venson Gillin and Helen Frances (Brown) Gillin, LaVonia was born July 20, 1936 in Kiowa, Oklahoma. She was the fourth of eight children born to Roy and Helen. A star basketball player and valedictorian of her class, she graduated from Porter High School in 1954. LaVonia met the love of her life on a blind date in high school. Charley Bright was from Porter's rival high school, Coweta. After months of dating on the sly, they began a long-distance relationship where Charley wrote her love letters, while away at Oklahoma A&M. Soon after, they were reunited and married on June 25, 1955 at First Baptist Church in Porter and then settled in their honeymoon home in Ochelata. Moving around due to employment, they eventually bought some land in Porter, where they built their forever home. They were blessed with four children: Keith, Kathy, Kent and Kay. LaVonia was a proverbial second mother to many cousins and family friends over the years. She made sure there was always room at the supper table for guests. LaVonia will be remembered for her many talents, but even more so for her fiery personality, quick wit, love for her family and friends and devotion to her Lord and Savior. She proudly wore many hats: daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, cousin, friend, cheerleader, Sunday School teacher, sports fanatic, and more. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy and her mother, Helen; grandsons, Jeremy Bright and Baby McGuire; and brother, Bruce Gillin. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Charley of the home; children: Keith Bright and wife, Paula of Georgetown, Texas, Kathy McGuire and LaVonia's favorite son-in-law, Mark of Sand Springs, Kent Bright and wife, April of Broken Arrow and Kay McDede of Dallas, Texas; brothers and sisters: George, Kenneth, LaVon, LaRue, and LaNell; Grandchildren: Kyle Bright, Kelly and Ricardo LeDoux, Andrew and Meg McGuire, Samantha and Matt Floyd, Amanda and Josh Griffin, Kendall Bright, Tyler and Hannah Bright, Alexis McDede, and Matt, Mitch, and Max Fitzgerald; Great-Grandchildren: Riley Bright, Hawk LeDoux, Sarah and Lilly McGuire, Natalie, Brooklynn, Rylan and Lauren Floyd, Harrison, Declan, and Grant Griffin, Charley and Margo Bright; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children in Owasso. Mail to: 12700 E. 76th St. North. Owasso, OK 74055 or donate online at www.obhc.org. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of LaVonia Bright entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.