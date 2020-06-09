Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&