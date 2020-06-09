Lawrence Granvell Walker Lawrence Granvell Walker, age 92, resident of Wagoner went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020 at his home in Wagoner, OK surrounded by his family. Granvell was born August 8, 1927 in Hulbert, OK and was the son of James William and Cora Mae (Pilant) Walker. He attended Lone Star school in Coweta. Granvell worked at Braden Winch as a Machinist in Broken Arrow for 40 years until he retired. In 1985, he married the love of his life, Florence G. "Berti" Kilpatrick in Coweta, OK. Granvell loved traveling with his wife Berti, hunting, fishing, and baseball. He was a loyal member of the Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Wagoner and loved his church family. He also loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Granvell is survived by his wife, Florence "Berti" Walker of the home in Wagoner, OK; seven children, Lawrence Walker and wife Darla of Coweta, OK; Annette Childress and husband Craig of Coweta, OK; Sonia Buchman and husband Randall of Coweta, OK; Ricky Dean and wife Loretta of Clarksville, OK; Debbie Puckett and husband James of Muskogee, OK; and Billy Dean and wife Dee of Clarksville, OK; daughter-in-law, Mary Dean of Durant, OK. He was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Granvell was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Cora Mae Walker; his son, Ray Dean; nine brothers, Lonnie, Sam, Vernie, Homer, Elba, Arnold, Bobby, Charles, and James; and six sisters, Naomi, Opal, Cletha, Bessie, Sadie, and Flossie. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. Services celebrating Granvell's life will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Wagoner, OK with Rev. Wesley Graver officiating. Granvell will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Granvell to Good Shepherd Hospice, 4343 S. 118th E. Ave, Suite 160, Tulsa, OK 74146, https:// goodshepherdhospice.com/donations/. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Lawrence Granvell Walker entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
