Leo "Corky" Wright Brumnett, III Leo "Corky" Wright Brumnett, III was born at home in Wagoner, Oklahoma on August 1, 1940 and after graduating from high school he joined the US Marine Corps and served for 10 years as an Admiral's Orderly, Drill Sergeant, and a member of the USMC rodeo team doing bull riding, bareback riding and calf roping . His true love was always horses. He rodeoed for years as a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He moved to eastern Oregon in the 70s and worked as a cowboy on many ranches and remote areas in the west. He was a real Cowboy. He had a special gift for training colts and he achieved his lifelong dream of raising his own line of American Quarter Horses when he moved back to Oklahoma in the 90s. One day, in 2003 while gathering steers with a neighbor he was involved in a horse accident that almost completely severed his spinal cord. Unable to move or even breathe his fellow cowboy Craig Loftin did CPR on him for 40 minutes until life flight could arrive, saving his life. When his daughter arrived at the ICU he opened his eyes and asked "Where's my truck?". Even with all those tubes coming out of his throat and a halo stabilizing his neck he wanted to break out of there. Although he was paralyzed and on a ventilator, he was determined to breathe on his own after hearing three doctors discussing that if they had to keep him on the ventilator he wouldn't make it. When they took the ventilator off to check him he took the biggest deepest breath and the rest is history! You can't keep a good man down! The 20 years he spent in Oklahoma he imparted his cowboy way and his love of horses to his 9 grandchildren. He was a stable strong force in their lives. His last morning was spent at home in Halfway, Oregon on February 25, 2020. He was looking out the window at the mountains from his favorite spot in the living room with the sun shining on his face when he took his last breath. It was very peaceful and beautiful. Corky is survived by his daughter Tearsa Brumnett, brother Donnie Brumnett and sister Sudi Jones, sons-in-law, Dwayne Meloy, Danny Cantrell, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his wife Sandy Brumnett and two step-children Cassie and Joe Kennedy. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo "Bub" and Goldie Brumnett and his four children Jane Brumnett, Leo Brumnett IV, Rebecca "Becki" Cantrell, and infant Travis Wade. A memorial for Corky will be held later in the summer. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
